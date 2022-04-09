Poland-Ukraine ties seen as target of Russian disinformation

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukrainian authorities have for years accused Russia of trying to provoke hostility between their neighboring nations as part of a broader effort to divide and destabilize the West. The concerns have gained greater urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine. Poland and Ukraine are neighbors and allies but they share a difficult history of oppression and bloodshed, and those historical traumas sometimes rise to the surface. Poland has also accepted large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, creating fears that could become another wedge issue that Russia could exploit. Poland’s government has issued warnings about Russian provocations and disinformation, hoping to prevent them from succeeding in causing discord.