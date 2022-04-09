Police: Arrest made in slaying of girl walking on NYC street

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a teen girl who was walking home from school when she was hit by a stray bullet during a street dispute in New York City. New York Police Department officials announced the arrest Saturday of Jeremiah Ryan in connection with the shooting a day earlier. Police say Ryan faces charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. It was not immediately clear if the 17-year-old Ryan had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The shooting in the Bronx was the latest episode of headline-grabbing violence in the city.