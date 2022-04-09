Polls open in 1st round of France’s presidential election

PARIS (AP) — Polls have opened across France for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 7 p.m. in most places and an hour later in some larger cities. Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24. Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.