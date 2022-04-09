Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods struggled to a 6-over 78 during the third round of the Masters. That marks his worst score in 24 trips to Augusta National and leaves him well back of the leaders heading into the final round. Woods struggled with his putter, three-putting four times and four-putting the par-4 fifth hole. The 46-year-old’s limp on his surgically repaired right leg was far more noticeable than it was earlier in the tournament. Woods said he couldn’t get comfortable over the ball and nothing he tried seemed to work.