Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar starts peace-themed tour

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk has opened a series of charity games on a government-backed “Global Tour for Peace” with a 1-0 loss at Greek league leader Olympiakos. Shakhtar players wore the names of heavily bombarded cities on their jerseys in Saturday’s game. The tour aims to raise money for the country’s military in the war against Russia and also help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war. Brazilian forward Tiquinho got the only goal with a header in the 22nd minute in a game where the score never really mattered.