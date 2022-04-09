War Crimes Watch: A devastating walk through Bucha’s horror

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Walking through Bucha, The Associated Press spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Almost every one said they saw a body, sometimes several. Civilians were killed, mostly men, sometimes picked off at random. Several survivors were adamant about that. Many, including the elderly, said they were threatened themselves. The question that survivors, investigators and the world would like to answer is why. Some believe the Russians weren’t ready for an extended fight or had especially undisciplined fighters among them. The deterioration was swift and horrific. “They needed to kill someone,” one survivor says. “And killing civilians is very easy.”