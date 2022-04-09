Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

By ADAM SCHRECK and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says democratic countries are united in working to stop the Russian invasion. In his daily late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and that the “entire European project is a target for Russia.” Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the battle-scarred nation. Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their recent visits to Kyiv and pledges of further support. Zelenskyy also repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas. He said Russian energy sales to European countries have been the source of its “self-confidence and impunity.”