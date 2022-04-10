3 churches in Ukraine contemplate faith, hope and charity

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — It’s almost Easter in Ukraine, where a trio of churches on the far edges of the capital have faith, hope and charity to consider. In Bucha, shocked into silence by atrocities, about two dozen of the faithful gathered for Sunday services even as bodies were being exhumed from a mass grave in the churchyard. In Makarov, people were moved to tears by their badly damaged riverside church. And in Borodyanka, volunteers filled a church with donations just steps from where Russian attacks ripped open a high-rise. One woman in Makarov said all the survivors have one thing in common: They’ve been speaking to God.