Beer flows, Champagne bubbles as Macron, Le Pen reach final

ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Beer flowed at President Emmanuel Macron’s celebration of his first-round victory in the French presidential election, while Champagne corks popped across town to mark far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s second-place showing. It was a night of effervescence for both contenders and their supporters ahead of a showdown in two weeks to see who will become France’s chief of state for the next five years. Flags, the national anthem and cheers — fueled with drinks that were as different as the programs of the two contenders — marked the end of a campaign that left 10 other candidates on the sidelines after Sunday’s first round vote.