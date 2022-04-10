Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. attorney in the Obama administration is being nominated by President Joe Biden to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. That’s according to six people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The announcement of the nomination of Steve Dettlebach is expected Monday as the Biden administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns. Those are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes. Dettlebach’s confirmation to lead the ATF is likely to be an uphill battle in what has become a politically fraught process.