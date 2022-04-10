France’s top presidential contenders: Who’s proposing what

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The 12 candidates in France’s presidential race are proposing drastically different ideas. The Ukraine war has become a campaign issue, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron seeking a coordinated European response to support Ukraine and punish Russia. Other top candidates such as far-right Marine Le Pen and far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon have supported Russia in the past. Macron would raise the retirement age from 62 to 65; Melenchon would lower it to 60. Le Pen and pundit Eric Zemmour would ban Muslim headscarves and slash immigration.