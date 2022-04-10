Indonesian leader denies delay of 2024 polls to extend term

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has denied that his administration is attempting to delay the 2024 presidential elections after senior politicians including his close ally supported the idea of extending his stay in office beyond the two-term legal mandate. His statement came a day before students planned to stage a massive protest in the capital, Jakarta, and several other cities to oppose the alleged plan they say could threaten democracy. During a Cabinet meeting to discuss the preparations for the 2024 elections, Widodo ordered his ministers to publicly explain that all stages and schedules for the polls had been determined. Despite denials, doubts about his intentions have persisted. Supporters say Widodo needs more time to deal with the economic recovery after the pandemic.