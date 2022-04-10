Pakistan’s PM vows to fight on after Parliament ousts him

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote has set Pakistan on an uncertain political path. Khan has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest Sunday while the political opposition is preparing to install his replacement Monday. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Khan’s ouster comes amid his cooling relations with the powerful military. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. Khan has claimed the U.S. worked behind the scenes to bring him down, purportedly because of Washington’s displeasure over growing ties to Russia and China.