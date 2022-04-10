Police said teen didn’t need medical help before his death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A community task force reviewing the death of a Black teenager who was restrained for more than 30 minutes at a Kansas juvenile detention center learned that a police officer changed his answers on a form that otherwise would have led police to take the teen to a hospital instead of booking him into the detention center. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that a Sedgwick County official who oversees admissions into the detention center told the task force that the officer initially reported there were signs that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton needed medical attention last September but he changed his answers after being told the teen would need a medical review if he said yes on the form.