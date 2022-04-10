Tiger’s Masters: No fairytale ending but still inspiring

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has closed out the worst Masters performance of his professional career. His second straight 78 left him at 13-over for the tournament. Still, Woods considers this one of his greatest achievements in golf. He played in his first real tournament since a car wreck 14 months ago left him with horrific leg injuries. Woods started out with an electrifying 71, but he had nothing left in the tank for the weekend. Woods is looking forward to getting back in the gym and building strength in his shattered right leg. He didn’t say where he’s planning to play next.