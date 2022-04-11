Austrian chancellor tells Putin to end Ukraine war

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he told Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by Russian troops. Nehammer was the first European leader to meet with the Russian president since the start of the Russian invasion. In a statement released by his office after the meeting Monday, Nehammer said those who committed war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and elsewhere would be held to account. The Austrian chancellor also urged the opening of more humanitarian corridors to supply essentials to civilians trapped in besieged cities. Nehammer’s Moscow visit comes after a trip on Saturday to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.