Brazil election body invites EU observers for October’s vote

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s electoral authority says it has for the first time invited European Union representatives to observe upcoming elections. The body said Monday that the invitation to the EU aims “to amplify the transparency of its electoral system and make cooperation possible.” The electoral authority says talks are also underway with other groups that have previously observed Brazilian elections, including the Organization of American States and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries. It has also invited the Carter Center, among others. President Jair Bolsonaro will seek reelection in the October elections, and he has repeatedly accused members of the electoral authority of favoring his rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.