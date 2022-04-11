Ex-Indiana lawmaker admits to taking illegal campaign money

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a federal investigation that ultimately forced a casino company to give up its control of two major projects in the state. Former Republican Sen. Brent Waltz of Greenwood admitted Monday to taking part in a scheme to direct $40,000 in illegal contributions to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign and making false statements to FBI agents. Waltz was indicted in 2020 with a former top executive of Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment named John Keeler. Keller is charged with directing illegal corporate contributions to Waltz’s campaign. The Indiana Gaming Commission forced the company out of its ownership of projects for new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute.