Explosion in south Lebanon kills 1, injures several

By AHMAD MANTASH

Associated Press

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Security officials say at least one person was killed and seven were injured after an explosion demolished a building in southern Lebanon. The explosion early on Tuesday in the town of Banaafoul, near the port city of Sidon, destroyed the two-floor building that had served as a municipality building and a scout center for the Shiite Amal movement. A security official identified the killed person as the son of the town’s mayor. It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast, which caused material damage to nearby buildings and cars.