Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression have killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides. Officials says 22 villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway. Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government’s main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental. At least 30,000 families have been displaced.