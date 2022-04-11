Indonesian students protest rumored delay of 2024 election

By FADLAN SYAM and NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of students have marched in cities around Indonesia to protest against rumors that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election to allow President Joko Widodo to remain in office beyond the two-term legal limit, calling it a threat to the country’s democracy. Widodo denied on Sunday that his administration is attempting to delay the vote after senior politicians, including a close ally, supported the idea. Authorities in Jakarta streets leading to the heavily guarded presidential palace and Parliament building, where protesters attempted to march to demand that lawmakers not delay the election or amend the constitution to allow Widodo to run again in 2024.