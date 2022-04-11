Iran seeks more security for diplomatic sites in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media says Iran’s Foreign Ministry has urged the Taliban to provide better security at Iranian diplomatic sites in neighboring Afghanistan. The request comes after angry Afghan protesters pelted the consulate in Herat with rocks. Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said more needed to be done after protests at the Iranian Consulate in Herat and the Iranian Embassy in Kabul on Monday became aggressive. In recent weeks, unverified videos purporting to show Afghan refugees being tortured in Iran have been published on social media, angering many Afghans. Iran has denied the accusations.