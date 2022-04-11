Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The proceedings started Monday in a courthouse in the city of Fairfax, Virginia. Depp sued Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which Heard refers to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but he says it clearly refers to her allegation that she suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp denies the allegation. The lawsuit brought a little bit of Hollywood to a courthouse that has a long history of dealing with high-profile crimes — just not those involving movie stars.