National Urban League finds State of Black America is grim

By MICHAEL WARREN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The National Urban League has released its annual report on the State of Black America, and its findings are grim. This year’s Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9 percent of the pie white people enjoy. While Black people have made gains in economic indicators and measures of health, they’ve fallen farther behind whites in education, social justice and civic engagement. Urban League President Marc Morial says the index shows how hard it is to overcome systemic racism that’s made life harder in many ways for people of color. The civil rights organization is launching a “Reclaim Your Vote” campaign. Morial says change starts at the ballot box.