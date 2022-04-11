NBC ‘Today’ show stars to perform live theatrical reading

NEW YORK (AP) — Some NBC News hosts are branching out into the theater. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and others will read a murder mystery, “Murder at Studio One,’ later this month at a New York theater. It will be recorded for a later podcast by Audible, Inc. The reading will be April 27 at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York. The performance will be open to the public, with ticket proceeds being donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager from the ‘Today’ show will also participate. Audible has recorded other theatrical performances, starring actors like John Lithgow, Billy Crudup, Alan Cumming, Kate Mulgrew and Carey Mulligan.