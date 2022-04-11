Nigeria’s vice president announces he will run for president

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says that he will run for president in next year’s election. Osinbajo, 65, on Monday formally declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari who will be stepping down after serving two terms. In a video broadcast, Osinbajo promised to “complete” what he and Buhari started when they both were elected in 2015, including “radically transforming” Nigeria’s security and intelligence operations. Osinbajo is seeking the nomination of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, and is from the Christian-dominated southern Nigeria which is widely favored to produce the country’s next leader.