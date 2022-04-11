Physical therapist on trial for murder of 4 family members

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor in Florida told jurors a physical therapist from Connecticut suffocated his 4-year-old daughter by rolling on top of her and also killed his two sons and wife. Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell made her remarks Monday during opening statements of Anthony Todt’s murder trial. The prosecutor told jurors Todt had confessed to the killing. He told detectives he and his wife, Megan, had an agreement to kill their family so they could “pass over” since the apocalypse was coming. Todt has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, as well as animal cruelty for the death of the family dog.