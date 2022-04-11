Rachel Maddow returns to MSNBC, will switch to once a week

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has some good news and bad news for her fans. She returned Monday from a two-month hiatus and will work her five-night schedule for the rest of the month. But starting in May, MSNBC’s most popular personality says she will be on TV only one night a week — Monday. The other nights, MSNBC will rotate in guest hosts. Maddow says that for big news events and the weeks leading up to the midterm election, she will work more. At least MSNBC has her part of the time: CNN is still figuring out what to do in its 9 p.m. Eastern hour after Chris Cuomo was fired in December.