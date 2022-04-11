Russian activist who said he had been poisoned is detained

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who was twice sickened in incidents he suspected were poisonings has been detained ,in Moscow by police. That’s according to another prominent opposition figure, Ilya Yashin, who said on Twitter that Kara-Murza was detained Monday near his Moscow residence. It was unclear whether he had been charged. Kara-Murza was hospitalized with poisoning symptoms twice, in 2015 and 2017. He is a journalist and associate of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot and killed in 2015, and oligarch-turned-dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Kara-Murza nearly died from kidney failure in the first alleged poisoning. He had to be put into a medically induced coma in 2017 in the second incident.