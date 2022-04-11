Study: Africa cyclones exacerbated by climate change

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Extreme rainfall in southeast Africa has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday by an international team of weather scientists. Multiple tropical storms that pummeled Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique earlier this year were analyzed by the World Weather Attribution group, who determined that the storms were made worse by the increase in global temperatures. But the scientists were hampered by a lack of key weather data, due to an absence of weather stations gathering appropriate data in the affected areas.