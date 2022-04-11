UK sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced sanctions against Bosnian-Serb politicians Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, censuring them for attempts to undermine the legitimacy of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are the first to be announced by the U.K. Monday under the Bosnia and Herzegovina sanctions regime. Dodik is the Bosnian-Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three-person state-level presidency. Cvijanovic is the president of the entity of Republika Srpska. In a statement, the Foreign Office said the two had been “emboldened by Russia’s undermining of the international rules-based system.”