UN envoy lands in Yemen’s capital for talks with rebels

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The office of the U.N. special envoy for Yemen says the diplomat has arrived in the capital of Sanaa for talks with the Houthi rebels. It’s the first time he’s been there since he assumed his post eight months ago. Hans Grundberg landed at the Sanaa airport with the aim of engaging the Houthi leadership on implementing and strengthening a 60-day cease-fire in the war-wrecked country. The two-month truce implemented April 2 was the first nationwide cease-fire in six years in Yemen’s civil war that erupted in 2014. That year, Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and forced the internationally recognized government into exile.