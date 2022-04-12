Czechs provide free shooting training for local Ukrainians

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

BRNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Since Russia launched its brutal attack against Ukraine, Ukrainians living across Czech Republic have been arriving in the second largest Czech city of Brno. They have come for courses designed to teach them skills to safely handle lethal rifles while being able to inflict damage on their enemy. At least 130 men and women have so far undergone free-of-charge training on how to fight the aggressor. Beside shooting, the courses give them the basics about guns, movement around the battlefield and a lesson in providing first aid. Soon, they may put those skills to the test in the war zone that their country has become.