Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to 43

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say at least 43 people have been killed and 28 remain missing in landslides and floods after a summer tropical depression unleashed pounding rain in the central and southern Philippines. Officials said more than 100 villagers were injured in landslides in the hard-hit city of Baybay in central Leyte province. Rescuers were struggling with mud and unstable heaps of debris to find the missing villagers. Thirty-six of the dead were recovered from the landslides that hit six Baybay villages, while seven others drowned in floodwaters in the central provinces of Samar and Negros Oriental and southern Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental provinces.