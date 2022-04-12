EU: Salmonella outbreak in chocolate eggs due to bad milk

LONDON (AP) — European health officials investigating an outbreak of salmonella linked to chocolate Easter eggs that has sickened at least 150 children across the continent say they suspect it is due to bad buttermilk in a Belgian factory. In an assessment of the continuing outbreak issued on Tuesday, experts at the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Food Safety Authority said they had matched the same salmonella strain currently infecting people to samples taken from a factory in Belgium last December. As of this week, 150 cases of salmonella have been reported in nine European countries and the U.K. after the first case was identified in Britain last December.