EXPLAINER: How to investigate alleged chemical attacks

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine says it is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on the besieged city of Mariupol. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Tuesday it was possible that phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used. Now the question is how to establish the truth amid the fog of war that has descended over a city still under attack from Russian forces.