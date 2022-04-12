For Jews fleeing Ukraine, Passover takes on new meaning

By DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

Jews in war-torn Ukraine as well as those fleeing the country are getting ready to celebrate Passover on Friday. The holiday marks the exodus of enslaved Jews led by Moses from Egypt to Israel. The Passover story is playing out in real time in the lives of Ukrainian Jews as many leave their homes. Organizations such as Chabad, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Center and the Jewish Federations of North America are holding Seders in person and online in Ukraine, neighboring countries, Western Europe and Israel. They are also helping procure matzah, grape juice and other Passover foods to fill holiday tables during a time of acute food shortage.