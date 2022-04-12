Global operation takes down hackers’ leaked data market

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Western law enforcement agencies have dismantled an online marketplace used to buy and sell hacked and stolen personal data belonging to millions of people, and have charged the platform's founder and chief administrator. That's according to announcements Tuesday from officials in the United States and Europe. Authorities say the RaidForums website trafficked in hundreds of databases of sensitive data, including credit card and Social Security numbers and bank account information, that had been hacked or stolen from victims.