In Cuba, crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

PLAYA GIRON, Cuba (AP) — Every year in Cuba, millions of crabs emerge from the forest at the beginning of the spring rains and head for the waters of the Bay of Pigs, crossing streets and highways on a perilous journey to mate and reproduce there. Now underway, the migration causes concern to drivers who try to swerve in an often futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans. The crabs are a nuisance to residents but the sight of their road-crossing is a wonder for tourists. Located southeast of Havana, the area was the scene of a 1961 failed invasion by Cuban exiles seeking to overthrow Fidel Castro.