Japan, Italy to lift defense ties amid China, Russia worries

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi says he and his Italian counterpart agreed to step up military cooperation as Japan expands security ties with Europe amid concern about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on Asia. Kishi says he and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini discussed the possible expansion of joint military drills and development of defense technology. He says Guerini, who is visiting Tokyo, especially expressed interest in possible Italian participation in Japan’s F-X next generation fighter jet. It would be Japan’s first domestically developed fighter jet in 40 years. Japan in recent years has significantly expanded security talks and joint drills with the U.S. and other partners in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.