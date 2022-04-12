Judge won’t jail men accused of impersonating federal agents

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied the government’s request to detain two men accused of posing as federal Homeland Security agents, tricking actual U.S. Secret Service officers and offering them free gifts and apartments at a luxury apartment building in Washington. Federal prosecutors have argued Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali had posed as fake agents and offered the gifts in an effort to “ingratiate” themselves and integrate with law enforcement agents. The men were arrested last week when the FBI raided the building in southwest Washington and have been charged with impersonating federal officers. Prosecutors said the agents found body armor, gas masks, zip ties, handguns and other items in the apartments.