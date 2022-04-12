No charges for Purdue cop, Black student in campus incident

By RICK CALLAHAN

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A special prosecutor says a white Purdue University police officer seen on cellphone video using his elbow to pin a Black student’s neck to the ground won’t face charges. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says the officer used reasonable force when the student resisted arrest and repeatedly refused to comply with the officer’s commands. Cummings said in a report Monday that the student, 24-year-old Adonis Tuggle, also won’t be charged in the Feb. 4 incident, although “probable cause exists.” Purdue said in a statement Tuesday that Officer Jon Selke has apologized to Tuggle and school officials have agreed on steps to prevent a repeat incident on campus.