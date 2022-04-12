Police make arrest in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a shooting during a birthday party inside a crowded Iowa nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured. Police say 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies. Online court records Tuesday didn’t list information about Rush’s case, including whether he has a lawyer yet. Police say the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids killed 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, both of Cedar Rapids. Ten other people also were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of the victims.