Portugal probe: 290 church sex abuse claims in 90 days work

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A lay committee looking into historic child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church says it has it received witness statements from 290 alleged victims in its first three months of work. Cases involve children as young as two years old. The committee said Tuesday that more than half of the reported cases suggest many more victims were involved. The six-person committee began its work in January at the behest of the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference. It promises anonymity to anyone who comes forward. The allegations recorded so far relate to abuse against minors aged between two and 17.