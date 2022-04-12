Psaki rumors, Mulvaney hire at CBS News trouble journalists

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS’ hiring of former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney and MSNBC’s discussions about bringing on White House press secretary Jen Psaki after she’s left the Biden administration have troubled some journalists at the networks. The hiring of opinionated personalities who had big government jobs isn’t exactly new at television news organizations. The circumstances of these cases have caused some issues: Psaki is still at the White House, and NBC News journalists have to deal with her on a daily basis. Mulvaney’s opinions aren’t that big an issue, but to some journalists, he encouraged criticism of the media while on the public payroll.