South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province hit by floods, 20 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province have claimed the lives of at least 20 people. The country’s military has been deployed to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area on Tuesday to assist with rescue operations as residents flee flooded areas. Local media report that some people have been swept away by surging waters. Authorities are providing shelter for several hundred people whose homes and possessions were washed away by the floods and technicians are working to restore electricity to areas where power had been knocked out.