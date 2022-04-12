Thai progressive leader indicted on charge of defaming king

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A popular leader of Thailand’s progressive political movement is vowing to continue his activities despite being indicted on charges of defaming the king and violating a law on online activity which carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was indicted Monday for comments he made in January last year about the awarding of a government COVID-19 vaccine production contract to a company owned by Thailand’s king. Thanathorn was forced out of Parliament in 2020 when a court ruled that he had broken an election law by previously owning shares in a media company, and his party was later dissolved on a similar technicality. His supporters say the legal charges against him are meant to silence his criticisms.