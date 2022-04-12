Trump slams McSwain, who’d sought his endorsement for gov

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump is slamming Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain, who had been seeking Trump’s endorsement. Trump complained Tuesday that the former federal prosecutor did “absolutely nothing” to investigate Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud after Democrat Joe Biden won the state in 2020. McSwain spent nearly three years as the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under Trump. He has called the presidential election in Pennsylvania a “partisan disgrace” but claims he was blocked from investigating election fraud allegations. Responding to Trump’s snub, McSwain says he’s proud of his record as a federal prosecutor.