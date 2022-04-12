Turkey detains former Kurdish party officials for PKK links

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have detained 46 people, including former officials of a pro-Kurdish party, suspected of having financial links to Kurdish militants. Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that those detained are among 91 suspects sought by a chief prosecutor for allegedly being a part of the banned Kurdish militant group PKK’s “economic structure,” of money-laundering, and of taking instructions from the group. They include former deputy mayors, former party treasurers and former city council members of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP. There was no immediate comment from the HDP — the second-largest opposition party in Turkey’s parliament — which is fighting legal moves toward its closure at Turkey’s Constitutional Court.