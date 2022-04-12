UK police issue more fines over government lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are fining at least 30 more people for breaching coronavirus restrictions at government offices. The Metropolitan Police said at the end of March that they issued 20 fixed penalty notices over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff during the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdowns. The force said it is “continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material.” It did not identify the recipients of the fines, though Johnson’s office has said it will reveal if he gets one. The “partygate” scandal has angered many in Britain and seen dozens of politicians and officials investigated over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing.